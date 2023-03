Watching the proceedings of the Privileges Committee was enough to make one hopping mad. The whole thing strikes us as a kanga-ruse to force Boris to take the high jump.

Lines of questioning skipped around making quantum leaps in an attempt by Harriet Harman to rule Boris out of bounds. It is, in short, a Kangaroo Court…

UPDATE: Charles Walker asks Boris directly if he thinks the Committee is a Kangaroo Court…

Clearly trying to bounce him into an answer…