The latest release of ONS won’t go down well on Downing Street. Consumer Price Inflation rose to 10.4% in February, up from 10.1% in January. It was driven mainly by increases to the price of housing, utilities, food and drink. The unexpected rise comes after three consecutive months of easing. In Jeremy Hunt’s budget, the OBR forecast inflation would fall to 2.3% by year end. Rishi pledged to halve inflation by the end of the year…