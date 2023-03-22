Lindsay Hoyle has emailed MPs this morning warning against “interference” with the
Kangaroo Court Privileges Committee this afternoon:
“A very dim view will be taken of any Member who tries to prevent the Committee from carrying out this serious work, or of anyone from outside the House who interferes. The Committee must be allowed to complete its work without interference, both in relation to the evidence it is taking today and during the time before its report is published.
“I would like to remind you that interference with or intimidation of a committee is potentially a contempt of the House and restraint is appropriate while the Committee’s work continues.”