Boris better have had his weetabix this morning. The former Prime Minister faces battles on all fronts, as he’s set to appear before the privileges committee to give evidence – lasting up to four hours – at 2pm, before he’s pledged to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Northern Ireland deal.

Ben Riley-Smith reports that Boris has spent upwards of 20 hours prepping for the hearing. He’s going to need it when you consider the make-up of the panel. The committee’s chair, Harriet Harman, has already made a series of tweets pre-empting her verdict as she’s joined by an SNP member, Allan Dorans, and a Labour MP who has previously tweeted that “Boris Johnson tells disgraceful lies”. The Conservative members won’t even give Boris any respite. Charles Walker previously called on Boris to quit over partygate and publicly accused him of treating MPs like dogs, as Bernard Jenkin, who even the Guardian describe as “no friend” to Boris, compared criticisms of the committee to a “terrorist campaign”. It’s hardly an impartial jury.

After facing the kangaroo court, Boris will then vote against Rishi Sunak’s Northern Ireland protocol deal. In a statement this morning, the former Prime Minister said the deal would leave Northern Ireland “captured by the EU legal order”. He added:

“That is not acceptable. I will be voting against the proposed arrangements today. Instead, the best course of action is to proceed with the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, and make sure that we take back control.”

All in a day’s work…