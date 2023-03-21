NIMBY Opposes New Cancer Centre By Breaking Into Song

In yet another sad instance of NIMBYism leading to irreversible brain rot, here is local campaigner Tamsin Graves breaking into song in front of Cardiff Council’s planning committee to oppose – what else – an actual cancer treatment centre on the grounds that it would ruin the “Northern Meadows”:

“Here are the pasture meadows of Ty Clyd Farm in 1840, still here in 2023. Natural, unique, irreplaceable green pastures, providing health to our lungs, protection from cancer and refreshment for our souls. The Lord is my Shepherd. He lets me rest in green meadows. Thank you, good shepherd.”

Green pastures might be good for the soul. Probably not as effective in treating cancer as an actual cancer treatment centre though…
