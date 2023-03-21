Suella Braverman’s weekend visit to Rwanda wasn’t received well by the tofu-eating wokerati on Twitter. They reacted in the totally normal and not in any way psychotic manner you might expect. By photoshopping a laughing photo of Suella Braverman in front of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Steve Bray was one of the usual suspects leading the charge, with a now-deleted tweet of his racking up hundreds of thousands of views. Although he did delete it, his apology was left lacking as he doubled-down on his holocaust comparisons. Well, now the National Jewish Assembly (NJA) has weighed in, saying the image was “disrespectful to the memory of those who suffered and died in the Holocaust” and adding that it served to “spread false information and foment hatred”.

NJA Vice Chairman, Laurence Julius, went further:

“To make a mockery of the worst atrocity in human history is affront to all. Six million Jews along with around 5 million others were brutally and systematically murdered in gas chambers. At least 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz, of which nearly 1 million were Jews. It is an outrage beyond contempt to the memory of those who perished and to all decent people to make cheap political jibes at the expense of the victims of the Holocaust.”

Might this be enough to get Steve to take a step back and properly apologise? Guido isn’t holding his breath.