European Research Group Slam Stormont Brake as “Practically Useless”

European Research Group Chair Mark Francois has slammed the Stormont Brake element of the Windsor Framework, saying the star chamber has found it “practically useless“:

“I would like to thank the Star Chamber, Chaired by Sir Bill Cash MP and ably supported by Martin Howe KC, Barnabas Reynolds and David Jones MP for their diligent and thorough examination of the legal implications of the Windsor Framework. “The Star Chamber’s principal findings are: That EU law will still be supreme in Northern Ireland; The rights of its people under the 1800 Act of Union are not restored; the ‘green lane’. is not really a ‘green lane’ at all; the Stormont Brake is practically useless and the framework itself, has no exit, other than through a highly complex legal process.”

The ERG hasn’t come to a collective decision on whether to vote against the deal – they are meeting again tomorrow at 10.30 to make a final call. Sounds like there could be a split…

Read the star chamber’s full report below:



