FLASHBACK: Starmer Backed Cressida Dick as Metropolitan Police Commissioner…

Baroness Casey’s report into the Metropolitan Police undoubtedly makes for grim reading. Clearly, as Keir Starmer points out this morning, the force needs urgent reform, and “the scale of change required is vast“. He also takes the opportunity to attack Suella Braverman and the Home Office for 13 years of “a void of leadership”. Who led the Metropolitan police from 2017 to 2022, when trust in the police nosedived according to Casey’s report? Cressida Dick.

This would be the same Cressida Dick who, after the full scale of the Force’s failure over Sarah Everard’s murder was revealed, still enjoyed Sir Keir’s support right up to the end of 2021. In October of that year, Starmer appeared on Good Morning Britain to back her as Met Commissioner:

“I’ve worked with Cressida over many years in relation to some very serious operations when I was Director of Public Prosecutions, and I was pleased that her contract was extended and I support her.”

Now Captain Hindsight strokes his chin and claims Labour would fix all this. He’s also staying quiet on the leadership of Sadiq Khan, who as Mayor of London has had the primary responsibilty for the Metropolitan Police during the period when the public most lost confidence. Wonder why…

UPDATE: Starmer says he had confidence in Cressida “because [he] wanted her to start the work turning this around…”

Stopping short of saying it was a mistake…