WATCH: Tice Welcomes Former Brexit Party MEPs Back to Reform UK

When Reform UK trailed a press conference for a “major announcement”, teased with the pledge “the band reforms”, there was only one thought on Guido’s mind. Well, Nigel Farage was up first, and he roundly rebuffed any speculation on that front – instead recommitting to his role as an honorary president on a purely advisory basis. This left Richard Tice to make his big announcement, that 11 former Brexit Party MEPs, including Ann Widdecombe and Ben Habib, were rejoining Reform UK ahead of the local elections. They’re planning to stand 630 candidates in the next General Election. Watch this space…