Reform UK’s “major announcement“ this morning hasn’t been universally well received. In particular, the few activists still clinging on to the remnants of UKIP certainly didn’t hold back. In a statement issued this morning, the party took aim at the “Crusty Weiners” in “Deform UK”. Guido doubts Richard Tice will be losing any sleep…

After publicly bragging that their overtures to Richard Tice have been “completely ignored”, the statement turned to more direct criticism:

“Today’s announcement is a reheated, best of British Sausage & Mash microwave meal; lumpy mash, dried up wieners and a bitter salty aftertaste!… Despite the endless 6-point plans, ego-massaging and lack of answers on policy, we learned nothing new about the floppy-haired, London-centric grifter company that continues to fragment our side of the political fence by design.”

They add “For the UK Independence Party, it’s very much business as usual.” Business as usual doesn’t go very far when you’re polling at 1%…