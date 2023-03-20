New polling from Deltapoll has given the Conservatives their best position with the pollster since September. The result, published today, puts the Conservatives on 35% (up 8%) to 45% (down 5%) for Labour. It follows two recent Savanta polls putting the Labour lead at 11% and subsequently 15% as other pollsters have seen the Conservatives make modest gains on Labour since the end of February – as Rishi Sunak has announced his Northern Ireland deal and small boats legislation. A 10% lead is almost back to where the Conservatives were when Boris left office…