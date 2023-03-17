Health Select Committee Chair Steve Brine is under investigation by the Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg over allegations of lobbying and corruption exposed in the Telegraph’s Lockdown Files. The probe will look into alleged breaches of “paid advocacy” and “declaration of an interest” rules, after WhatsApp messages revealed Brine had been “trying for months” to lobby the head of NHS England despite a ban on MPs lobbying for any firm within six months of receiving a reward. If Greenberg finds Brine has broken the rules, the case goes to a committee of MPs to determine the sanction. Which could lead to a Commons suspension… and a by-election.