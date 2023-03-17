Sleaze Watchdog Opens Lobbying Probe into Steve Brine mdi-fullscreen

Health Select Committee Chair Steve Brine is under investigation by the Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg over allegations of lobbying and corruption exposed in the Telegraph’s Lockdown Files. The probe will look into alleged breaches of “paid advocacy” and “declaration of an interest” rules, after WhatsApp messages revealed Brine had been “trying for months” to lobby the head of NHS England despite a ban on MPs lobbying for any firm within six months of receiving a reward. If Greenberg finds Brine has broken the rules, the case goes to a committee of MPs to determine the sanction. Which could lead to a Commons suspension… and a by-election.
mdi-tag-outline Lobbying Sleaze Standards
mdi-account-multiple-outline Steve Brine
mdi-timer March 17 2023 @ 11:34 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments