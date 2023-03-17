Yesterday evening, Sky News revealed the latest in the long-line of dramatic lobby-driven allegations against “coercive” arch-villain Dominic Raab. They use whistleblower-esque video of anonymous actors filmed in poorly-lit rooms to convey the gravity of the situation – with the anonymous sources – read leftie civil servants – accusing Raab of showing “quiet fury”. Buried half-way through the video piece, Beth admits her anonymous sources “weren’t bullied by the Deputy Prime Minister themselves”…

Amongst the other allegations lodged against the Justice Secretary was the claim he would “adapt his behaviour depending on the person” and that officials would be “nervous about going into meetings with him” for fear of an “unpleasant encounter”. The testimony adds that Raab’s victims “wouldn’t complain”. You have to wonder why.

The claims go further. Although Beth’s sources admit “he wouldn’t shout”, in this case, his crime was far worse. His victims allege “The vein would be pumping on his head and he would look like he was about to explode.” Just shocking.

In the wake of all this, Raab has the unfortunate job of facing questions on this morning’s media round, even with the government’s announcement of tougher sentencing for domestic abuse, no prizes for guessing where their attention was focused. So far, he has stuck to a refusal to comment, though Sky News did get him to admit he “absolutely” has high standards in the workplace:

“I think if you’re in any walk of life, the media, in sport, CEO of a big business, let alone in government, you want to set high standards because that’s how you deliver.”

We can’t have that…