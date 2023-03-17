The sheer mass of legal fees from Jolyon’s year of court defeats must be weighing heavy on his pockets, as the Good Law Project is stepping up its donor drive. Jolyon has taken the time from his busy schedule – no doubt preparing for his forthcoming appearance at Glasto – to put out an ad for a donor relations officer. The successful candidate will have responsibility for “nurturing relationships with some of Good Law Project’s key supporters”. All of Jolyon’s losses must be making them skittish…

The new hire will work closely with Jolyon to “ensure the timely thanking of donors”. They will also need to “Identify opportunities for Executive Director to engage with major donors including following up correspondence” – in other words, Jolyon’s hiring someone to remind him to reply to emails. Not a bad gig for £38,000 a year.

Co-conspirators with sales experience and a “commitment to anti-discriminatory practices” can apply here.