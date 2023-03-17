There had been a lot of speculation from the usual suspects that Boris would not fight his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat; the broadsheet conspiracy theorists’ favourite chicken run was to Nadine Dorries’ constituency in Bedford, which will become vacant when she goes to the Lords. Guido always expected him to fight Uxbridge with the attitude that he would go down fighting if the Tories are put to a rout at the next election. The polls suggest the odds are against Boris…

Labour’s Danny Beales shouldn’t be complacent about his forecasted 16 percentage point lead. Boris has star power, campaigns like no one else in British politics and is a lucky general. The boundary changes in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat are worth a welcome thousand or so extra votes. The above forecast is based on a uniform national swing. Boris, given a chance, will defy that swing. No one has gotten rich betting against Boris.