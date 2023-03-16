WATCH: Miriam Cates Adds to Criticisms of Hunt’s Childcare Policy

Miriam Cates has added her name to the list of those criticising the Chancellor’s £4 billion childcare handouts which, as Guido pointed out yesterday, restrict choice. Speaking to an approving Jacob Rees-Mogg on GB News, Cates joined a growing list of Conservatives, including Ranil Jayawardena and Kit Malthouse, speaking out against the policy. She got to the heart of the matter:

“It doesn’t provide choice… many mothers do want to go back to work, but many mothers don’t. And they want to look after their own children, particularly babies under two and I very much question if this is the right policy for children and families”

At least some in the Conservatives are intent on playing happy families…
mdi-tag-outline Budget GB News
mdi-account-multiple-outline Jacob Rees-Mogg Miriam Cates
mdi-timer March 16 2023 @ 10:12 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments