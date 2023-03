The SNP has performed a screeching U-turn in the face of transparency questions from leadership candidates, and has now published its membership figures. They currently have 72,186 members, down from 103,844 in 2021. It’s a decline of almost 32,000 (over 30%) in just 14 months – it brings the total decline since 2019 to over 53,000 (43%). Guido suspect the trans-radicalism of Sturgeon was a factor. No wonder they were so reluctant to publish the figures…