Penny Mordaunt obviously sharpened her claws before standing at the despatch box this morning. Responding to a question by SNP MP Deidre Brock, Mordaunt dismantled the SNP’s record in government before launching into a typically fierce attack of the ongoing farce that is the party’s leadership election:

“I’m afraid we’ve got two more weeks of this, but we already know the outcome. Whoever wins, Scotland will lose.”

Ouch.