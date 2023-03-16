YouGov have today released a poll finding which will send CCHQ barking mad. No, it’s not Labour’s 20-point lead, nor the loss of the Conservatives’ perception as the party of sound money – nor even the fact that just 18% of voters think the country is headed in the right direction. In a week were it was revealed that the Sunaks received a talking to from police for walking his dog without a lead, a whopping 48% of voters think this is “unacceptable” behaviour. In the doghouse…

Conservative voters, in particular, are giving the Prime Minister a hounding for his behaviour. A majority, 51%, say walking a dog without a lead is “unacceptable” – that’s a lead of 5% over “acceptable”. With 28% saying his behaviour was “completely unacceptable”, Rishi’s getting a ruff ride from the party of Paw and Order…