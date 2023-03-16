Grant Shapps’ team tell Guido he will continue to use TikTok in future, despite today’s ban on the app across all government devices. A spokesperson for Shapps said that while the Energy Secretary thinks it is “eminently sensible” to ban it from government hardware, it’s an effective tool to reach voters. Albeit, they stress, from non-governmental devices…

“Grant has never used TikTok on government devices and believes security measures – like not sharing location permission – are sensible, however he is concerned that representatives of the people who deliberately choose not to engage with the public on the platforms that they actually use are unlikely to continue to represent these voters for long.”

In other words: the memes will continue…

UPDATE: He’s not leaving…