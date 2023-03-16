Government Strikes 5% Pay Rise Deal with NHS Unions

The government has put an extra £2.5 billion offer on the table to NHS staff, with strike action suspended while union members vote on the package. A government spokesperson said:

“The Government and the NHS Staff Council – which brings together NHS employers and unions representing the Agenda for Change workforce – have completed negotiations and reached a final offer. This includes additional pay for 2022/23 and a pay settlement for 2023/24. Both sides believe it represents a fair and reasonable settlement that acknowledges the dedication of NHS staff, while acknowledging the wider economic pressures currently facing the UK.

Those unions with mandates for industrial action RCN, UNISON, GMB, CSP, Unite and BDA will now consult their members in consultations that will be held over the coming weeks.

“Strike action will continue to be paused while these ballots are ongoing.”