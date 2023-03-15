What to Expect from Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget
mdi-fullscreen
At around 12:30 today, Jeremy Hunt will be in the Commons to set out his latest budget. Fortunately for co-conspirators of a nervous disposition, there are unlikely to be many surprises. As always, a number of headline measures have been briefed out – getting people back into work is expected to be one major theme – and the Chancellor is unlikely to rock the boat. Expect more of Hunt’s uninspiring Treasury orthodoxy.
Here are some headlines to expect:
- A pre-announced £5 billion increase in defence spend over two years.
- A £4 billion expansion in free childcare, to provide an extra 30 hours a week for parents of one and two year-olds.
- A “clean energy reset” including £20 billion for carbon capture over the next 20 years.
- An £11 billion “tax break” for business by replacing the UK’s super-deduction investment allowance, which had been set to expire, with a temporary measure.
- Universal Credit reform including scrapping the system used to assess eligibility for sickness payments.
- The continuation of the energy price cap for 3 more months, preventing an average rise in energy bills of £500 per month. At a cost of around £5 billion.
- A raise to the £40,000 cap on tax-free pension contributions. The lifetime allowance is also set to rise.
- Inflation-linked rises to alcohol and tobacco duty.
- 5p fuel duty cut to be extended.
- The introduction of 12 new investment zones, backed by £80 million in investment.
- A “skills bootcamp” to get retirees back into work.
The government’s expressed intent to press ahead with April’s planned counter-productive corporation tax rise has also ruffled some feathers on the Conservative backbenches. Watch for fireworks…