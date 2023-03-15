WATCH: Sunak Unleashes on Starmer’s Political Opportunism

In today’s pre-Budget PMQs, Keir Starmer decided against questioning Sunak on the economy – instead focusing on the reaction of Conservative MPs to Gary Lineker’s tweets. Sunak responded to the Labour leader attacking “Snowflake MPs” by calling out Labour’s “usual political opportunism”. He also pointed out the fact that some of Starmer’s own top team also joined the charge against Lineker. Presumably Keir thinks they’re snowflakes too.

The Prime Minister rounded off his response by unleashing on Starmer’s approach:

“What a surprise, he saw the chance to jump on a political band wagon and changed his mind!”

It wouldn’t be the first time.