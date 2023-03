After a long, hard day on the picket lines campaigning for social justice while kids miss their schooling, the striking teachers in the vanguard of the National Education Union retired to Strangers’ Bar in Parliament at around 3 o’clock today along with Labour MPs Grahame Morris and Mary Foy. A thirsty parliamentary co-conspirator says the “place is full of them” and you “can’t get in” because it’s so packed. Must be getting the chardonnay in before Hunt makes it more expensive…