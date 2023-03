Away from the distracting noise of the Budget, Labour Peer Lord Young of Norwood Green had a go at solving the Gary Lineker crisis in the Chamber this afternoon. His solution? Sacking Lineker, Shearer and Wright – the “old boys’ club” – and replacing them with at least “one or two women… which we could probably get at half the price and they’d do twice as good a job… I don’t believe we should be paying those kind of prices to presenters.” It didn’t exactly go down well…