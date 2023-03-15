Jeremy Hunt was obviously chuffed with the childcare reforms in today’s budget: £600 incentives for new childminders, 30 hours of free childcare for every child over the age of 9 months by 2025, subsidised childcare for those on Universal Credit paid upfront. Unless you are a foster carer, in which case the tax free allowance has gone up to £18,000 – tax-efficient parents should swap their kids with the neighbours…

Guido would suggest borrowing from our esteemed European neighbours. As Madeline Grant points out, in France, parents of two children only hit the top tax bracket when household income reaches €250,000, while the childless hit it at under €100,000. French family taxation is based on the number adults and children within the household, rather than by the parents individually. Policy Exchange say that “at an annual income of £30,000, a UK household currently pays £3,250 in tax with an actual tax rate (ATR) of 11%. Under the French principle of quotient familial, that same household would pay no tax (an ATR of 0%)”. Making babies tax deductible is a sexy policy.

If a UK household earns £70,000, they currently pay £15,500 in annual tax with an ATR of 22%. Applying the French principle would save the same family £9,000. Even in the US, Obama gave parents a $1,000 tax break per child in 2010. This would also benefit stay-at-home mums (or dads) who choose to look after their own children rather than to farm them out to strangers in order to boost GDP. Childcare policy in the UK is framed in terms of what is good for the economy rather than what is good for children and family life. Tax deductible children would please the squeezed middle-classes during touch economic times… who knows they might even vote for a party that puts it in the manifesto.