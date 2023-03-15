Throughout the Gary Lineker fiasco, his supporters claimed he was immune to the BBC’s impartiality rules because he was a footballing pundit, not a newsreader or a reporter. The rules should and do it seems only really apply to the latter groups, where they are robustly upheld…

In that spirit, here is BBC One Show reporter Lucy Siegle – described on the BBC’s website as “Our consumer expert and all round reporter“, though she also writes about the “ethical living” for the Guardian – calling yesterday for Tory MP Scott Benton to be deported:

Apparently a Tory MP called Scott Benton has worked out the carrying capacity of the British Isles and declared the UK to be full. If we're operating then on a one in one out basis, can we swap him out for someone else? — lucy siegle (@lucysiegle) March 14, 2023

In fact, Siegle hasn’t exactly been shy about her politics over the years. Sometimes she really lets loose:

“[Tories] are ‘pro business’ in the most binary, flaccid, stupid, dumb-arse, slack jawed interpretation of Ayn Rand and free trade ideologies. They think the market will correct itself HAHAHA. Fast fashion barons bank roll [sic] tory Brexit fantasy factions. Oh, and also they don’t care.”

Last summer, she tweeted “All Tory ‘leadership’ candidates swerved a briefing on climate from @CarolineLucas & Patrick valance [sic] yesterday”, claiming the campaign was a “race to the bottom”. A reminder that the BBC’s impartiality rules say staff “should take particular care about maintaining our impartiality on social media, both in our professional and personal activities”…

If Lineker is immune because he presents the football, what are the rules for a reporter? If Siegle said any of these things live on the One Show, her producer would have a heart attack. Funnily enough, just yesterday she praised the News Agents podcast for its “proper reasoned look at the subversion of impartiality“. She also tweeted about the Lineker affair that “The social media dictats/rules of a number of media organisations are nonsensical and need to be tested.” She’d know a thing or two about that…

UPDATE: Scott Benton tells Guido: