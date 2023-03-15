About That One Show Reporter… mdi-fullscreen

Guido has got to the bottom of Lucy Siegle’s immunity to BBC impartiality rules. After some hard-nosed investigative reporting, it turns out she doesn’t work there.

That explains it. She adds she “very rarely gets a gig as a non news enviro reporter [as a] freelance.” Guido is happy to correct the record, although Lucy could do with correcting her LinkedIn…

 March 15 2023 @ 16:05
