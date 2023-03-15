Guido has got to the bottom of Lucy Siegle’s immunity to BBC impartiality rules. After some hard-nosed investigative reporting, it turns out she doesn’t work there.

Aw this makes me nostalgic! I loved that dress (I think this was from about 10 years ago) and I loved being on the sofa occasionally (as a freelancer!). I don't know why, but I stopped being booked to do regular reports years ago. Would love to go back though! https://t.co/JQUZNiKJTQ — lucy siegle (@lucysiegle) March 15, 2023

That explains it. She adds she “very rarely gets a gig as a non news enviro reporter [as a] freelance.” Guido is happy to correct the record, although Lucy could do with correcting her LinkedIn…