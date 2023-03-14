Sue Gray’s Son Considering Bid for Labour Seat Selection mdi-fullscreen

Guido hears Liam Conlon is considering going for the selection as Labour’s candidate in Beckenham, the constituency currently held by Conservative MP Bob Stewart. Conlon is the National Chair of the Labour Party Irish Society, and Vice Chair of the Lewisham West and Penge CLP. He is also Sue Gray’s son.

The Sun reported last week that Conlon had been on the campaign trail for Labour in Uxbridge, “boasting” about his mother’s role in Partygate in a bid to unseat Boris. Now it seems he’s thinking of taking things a step further…
