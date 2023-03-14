Rishi Breaks Law Walking Dog With No Lead in Royal Park

A TikTok shared over the weekend has brought attention to some law breaking behaviour from Rishi Sunak. During a leisurely dog walk in Hyde Park, Rishi’s pooch, called Nova, was spotted wandering freely. Despite clear signposting saying dogs must be kept on leads.

It was only after Sunak saw that he was being filmed – signposting in view – that he sought to lead from the front. Section 3(5)(b) of the Royal Parks and Other Open Spaces Regulations 1997 states:

“No person using a Park shall- fail to keep any animal of which he is in charge under control or on a lead – in contravention of a notice exhibited by order of the Secretary of State”

Rishi was clearly out of Paw-der.

The serious problems with off leash dogs mauling and killing wildlife means, according to a spokesperson for the Royal Parks, that owners could face criminal prosecution for failing to control their dogs which can result in fines or community orders. After already receiving fixed penalty notices for coronavirus violations and failing to wear a seatbelt, Rishi is risking his rule breaking rap sheet getting longer…

Hat-tip: @lucy.mdc