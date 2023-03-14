The latest wonk world reshuffle sees a promotion for Matthew Lesh, who is set to become the Institute of Economic Affairs’ (IEA) new Director of Public Policy and Communications. Lesh is currently the IEA’s Head of Public Policy, and is now taking over the communications team from Annabel Denham following her departure to the Telegraph. Despite competition from external applicants – with Guido hearing some Truss-era Number 10 staff eyed up the gig – the IEA have instead stuck with their own. Young commentator Reem Ibrahim has also recently joined the team as their new Communications Officer. Congratulations both…