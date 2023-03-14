Matthew Lesh Promoted to Director of Public Policy and Comms at IEA mdi-fullscreen

The latest wonk world reshuffle sees a promotion for Matthew Lesh, who is set to become the Institute of Economic Affairs’ (IEA) new Director of Public Policy and Communications. Lesh is currently the IEA’s Head of Public Policy, and is now taking over the communications team from Annabel Denham following her departure to the Telegraph. Despite competition from external applicants – with Guido hearing some Truss-era Number 10 staff eyed up the gig  – the IEA have instead stuck with their own. Young commentator Reem Ibrahim has also recently joined the team as their new Communications Officer. Congratulations both…
mdi-tag-outline Wonk Watch
mdi-account-multiple-outline Matthew Lesh
mdi-timer March 14 2023 @ 11:58 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments