The latest Tory selection drama is up in Norfolk, where Richard Bacon MP has reportedly failed to win the backing of local members who have questioned his “visibility” in recent years, and have now told him to stand down. The decision was made by a selection council of local members who met in Wymondham last week. Bacon himself is keeping quiet…

Bacon was a staunch Boris supporter during Partygate, so this bucks the trend of deselections for the Tory wets who opposed him. The latest data from UK Polling Report also shows the Tories are set to hold on to his South Norfolk seat… barely:

Is the membership being rasher-nal?