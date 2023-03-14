The European Scrutiny Committee, chaired by Commons grandee Sir Bill Cash, is agitating over Rishi’s Windsor Framework Northern Ireland Brexit deal, demanding Parliament has “meaningful input” on the agreement to avoid a “fait accompli” between the government and the EU if the deal is signed off next week. In a new report published this afternoon, the Committee bemoan Rishi for declining their invitation to give evidence today, and claim “he may be attempting to swerve timely scrutiny”. Cash added:

“Parliament should not be railroaded into a deal that it has not had sufficient time to come to an educated choice over whether to proceed or renegotiate, which will be unlikely to happen if the Government were to rush ahead particularly if the EU wishes to do so. MPs in the House must have a meaningful chance at input before this happens.”

The Committee add their invitation “remains open“, and they have “concerns” over “the applicability of EU law in Northern Ireland […] the role of the European Court of Justice under the Framework, the operation of the ‘Stormont Brake’, and movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.” In his reply to Cash last week, Rishi offered up Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in his stead. Looks like Cash is having none of it…