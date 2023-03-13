Insulate Britain loon Stephen Pritchard has been jailed for five weeks for blocking the M4 motorway in 2021. Having been convicted by the jury at Inner London Crown Court last week of “causing a nuisance to the public” by parking himself on the road along with three other protesters, Judge Silas Reid handed Pritchard a five week sentence, with the other three each given six-week sentences suspended for 18 months. An incredibly soft touch for Pritchard, given he’s been arrested a whopping 13 times…

Speaking this morning, Judge Reid said:

“It is not appropriate for me to suspend the inevitable sentence… you will serve up to half of your sentence in prison […] None of you have shown any remorse for your actions, and in fact wear them with pride.”

Pritchard has already been to jail for this lunacy once before…