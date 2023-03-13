In news that will come as a surprise to absolutely nobody, having leading SNP figures publicly trashing their own record hasn’t helped the party’s electoral fortunes. According to a new YouGov poll for Sky News, none of the candidates have won over the public as, by overwhelming margins, Scottish voters think all candidates would be worse than Sturgeon. Kate Forbes comes out best, with 17% saying she would be better than sturgeon – 33% disagreed. Just 6% of voters think Humza would be better than Nicola…

Other findings in the poll weren’t much better for the SNP. The public held net negative views on each candidate. On individual traits, more voters thought Yousaf and Regan were weak, incompetent and untrustworthy. The opposite was true for Forbes, as more Scots put her as strong, trustworthy and competent. The poll also paints a worrying picture for the Yes camp, as independence support stood still at just 39%. ‘No’ now leads by 8%.