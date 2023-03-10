The UK will spend nearly half a billion pounds over the next three years to help fund a new detention centre in France, as part of a new deal agreed today between the PM and French President Emmanuel Macron. According to Number 10, the new detention centre will increase French detention capacity, meaning migrants who might otherwise try crossing the channel will be “removed from the French coast“:

“For the first time, the UK will help fund a detention centre in France to enhance the country’s ability to cope with the level of people being trafficked across the Channel. This new centre will support French efforts to increase detention capacity, allowing more migrants who might otherwise travel by dangerous and illegal routes to the UK to be removed from the French coast.”

The package will also see an increased French patrol presence along the coast, with “enhanced technology and insights” – including drones – to stop more crossings. At the time of going to pixel, Rishi and Macron are up in front of the press extolling the virtues of their renewed friendship, hailing a “new beginning” for the two countries. It’s all smiles, although it remains to be seen whether any of this will be effective. “Merci, mon ami”…