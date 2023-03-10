The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show the UK economy grew by 0.3% in January, up from a 0.5% contraction in December. According to the ONS, children returning to the classrooms, Premier League clubs hitting the pitch again, and postal services recovering from their winter strike action all contributed to the bounce-back. Although the economy still hasn’t grown overall over three months…

Still, hopes of dodging a recession might put a spring in Jeremy Hunt’s step ahead of the budget next week:

“In the face of severe global challenges, the UK economy has proved more resilient than many expected, but there is a long way to go… Next week, I will set out the next stage of our plan to halve inflation, reduce debt and grow the economy – so we can improve living standards for everyone.”

Just don’t expect any rabbits out of the hat…