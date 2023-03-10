Health Select Committee Chair Steve Brine is feeling the heat on all sides following the cash-for-lobbying allegations exposed in the Telegraph’s Lockdown Files. Having already faced calls to stand down from fellow MPs, Brine has also been referred to the Parliamentary sleaze commissioner Daniel Greenberg by Anneliese Dodds. If Greenberg decides to investigate the complaint – which seems likely – and finds Brine has broken lobbying rules, the case goes to a committee of MPs to determine the sanction. Which could include a Commons suspension, triggering a by-election…

His future was not looking rosy even before this scandal blew up. Polling Report is forecasting that the LibDems will take his seat at the next general election:

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACoBA) are also investigating Brine’s conduct, with a spokesperson saying they are “looking into” the fresh allegations for any foul play. ACoBA’s rulings are only advisory, so whatever they decide is obviously of less immediate consequence. Although it certainly doesn’t help Brine’s cause…