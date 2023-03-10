Starmer in Glasgow Refuses to Eat Scotland’s National Dish mdi-fullscreen

Starmer, in what no doubt some SNP blowhard will say is an insult to the Scottish people, has refused to sample Scotland’s famous national dish*: a deep fried Mars Bar.  At a media event held at a Siemens’ factory this morning, he was offered and refused to eat a deep fried Mars Bar drizzled in caramel provided in a spread by Siemens. According to Sun reporter Chris Musson, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar astutely gave it a go, saying it was “actually quite nice … tastes like eating chocolate after pakora.” The famous fried sugary delicacy is perhaps one reason why Scotland has the lowest life expectancy in Western Europe.

*You weren’t thinking Haggis for breakfast.
