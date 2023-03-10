After news broke last night of further delays to HS2, one Labour MP couldn’t restrain his anger. Not content with posting one tweet condemning the project, Jon Trickett took to adding a supportive voice to his argument. In a now deleted quote tweet of himself, he began “couldn’t agree more Jon”…

It’s unclear if Jon simply forgot to switch to his burner account, or if a staff member confused their Tweetdeck settings. The use of the same hashtag and deliberate typo would suggest Jon was imitating a supportive punter. Guido contacted Jon’s office for an explanation, to no response. Now wot?