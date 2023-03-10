The latest publication of MPs register of interests is out and Guido has the highlights. David Davis is the latest to add to Guido’s long list of MPs enjoying expenses-paid skiing trips. He jetted off to Austria for 8 days in February, in a trip worth £9,521 – funded by private donor Ian Hannam.

Britain’s former PMs have also been enjoying the perks of their status. Liz Truss cashed in £7,500 from Billionaire donor Johan Eliasch, Boris spent yet more time in the properties of the Bamfords and Theresa May took a £22,000 trip to Bahrain – part funded by their government. Liz also took her 15 minutes of fame further, as she lived it up with showbiz luvvies with a ticket to the BRIT awards, worth £1,300.

Andrew Bridgen has also received donations to the value of £7,900 from Reclaim the Media Ltd, trading under the Bad Law Project. The legal advocacy group, funded by Reclaim Party backer Sir Jeremy Hosking and with strong links to the party, is supporting Bridgen in libel action against Matt Hancock. It has also provided him meals, speech writing, counselling and social media consultancy. There had previously been speculation Bridgen might join the party, after they offered him public support…

Amongst the other new additions:

Labour MPs Rushanara Ali took a £4,700 trip to the UAE at their government’s expense.

Tory MPs raked in cash from GB News – Lee Anderson got £200 a week from November – February, Dehenna Davison got £1,879 and Phillip Davies brought home a stonking £10,000 for 13 episodes in January and February.

Not to be outdone, TalkTV also forked out. With Bim Afolami, Caroline Nokes and Alec Shelbrooke each receiving £300 an episode – for a combined £2,400.

Labour MPs also enjoy lucrative media arrangements of their own. David Lammy bought in £5,200 and Chris Bryant £1,000 from Global and Jess Phillips’ podcast netted her £5,000.

Guido would also like to give lefty MP Liam Byrne an honourable mention. Liam has long opposed the “shocking standards” of private landlords and has called for their regulation. He is now a private landlord.

Co-conspirators can read the register in full here.