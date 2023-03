The political potshots exchanged between Gary Lineker and Suella Braverman might not be going down too well in the Home Secretary’s household. In an interview recorded after Suella’s wedding, she spoke of her husband’s love for Gary’s show, Match of the Day:

“He does love, he has a religious love, an obsessive love for Match of the Day. And I cannot compete with Match of the Day.”

Clearly a match made in heaven…