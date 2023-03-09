Rishi is fast tracking the the Illegal Migration Bill through Parliament, with MPs set to debate and vote on the draft legislation by Monday evening at the latest. Downing Street confirmed this afternoon that the PM wants the Bill to passed as “swiftly” as possible…

“Certainly we are doing it as swiftly and thoroughly as possible. We think it’s a vital piece of legislation.”

While Labour plan to oppose it, it is expected to sail through the Commons with no major Tory rebellion. Although Rishi may enter choppier waters when it comes to dealing with Macron, who’s set to oppose a returns agreement for Channel migrants…