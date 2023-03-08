Sunak Sinks Starmer’s Record on Opposing Small Boat Action

A more lively PMQs today saw Rishi Sunak target Sir Keir’s opposition to government action on small boats:

“His position on this is clear. He wanted to, in his words, scrap the Rwanda deal; he voted against measures to deport foreign criminals, Mr Speaker, and he even argued against deportation flights. Well, and we know why, because on this matter he talked about his legal background. He’s just another leftie lawyer standing in our way”.

The prosecution rests.

Lots of knockabout on small boats. Rishi attacking leftie lawyer Starmer. Keir questioning the effectiveness and lack of results. If the boats aren’t stopped in meaningful numbers before the election the voters will punish the Tories. It is a big bet.

