An entire year has passed since the Labour Party suspended John Bercow’s membership on an “administrative basis” pending an investigation into his bullying. On the same day, Bercow was banned from ever holding a Parliamentary pass after an independent panel upheld the findings of Kathryn Stone, having found him guilty of 21 out of 35 complaints over five years. The panel published a full 89-page review of their probe, revealing Bercow threw phones at staff, displayed “undermining behaviour”, and “lied extensively to try and avoid the damning reality of the truth”.

This report is, for some reason, not quite compelling enough for Labour. This morning, Guido asked for an update on the party’s own incredibly forensic probe: it’s still ongoing. Quite why they still haven’t reached a final decision when the “serial bully” can’t even set foot on the parliamentary estate is a mystery. Rupa Huq was let back in last week, despite her investigation lasting half the time…

Rest assured, when and if Labour finally reach a judgement, Guido will be the first to report it. As one loyal co-conspirator once said…

N.B.: You can still hire him as your dancing monkey over at Cameo, although cost of living pressures mean he’s now raised his price from a mere £82.50 to £94…