Happy International Women’s Day. Every year, Guido looks back on the groundbreaking strides our leading political parties have made in female representation over the last few decades. This year is particularly special, as this is the first International Women’s Day since the UK added its third female Prime Minister to the scoreboard. It still counts.

Of course this does mean the Tories have provided all three lady PMs. Still, at least almost all the other parties have elected a female leader by now. Here are the trailblazers:

Conservative Party , Margaret Thatcher, 1975

Margaret Thatcher, 1975 Green Party , Jean Lambert, 1992

Jean Lambert, 1992 Welsh Nationalists , Leanne Wood, 2012

Leanne Wood, 2012 Scottish Nationalists , Nicola Sturgeon, 2014

Nicola Sturgeon, 2014 Democratic Unionist Party , Arlene Foster, 2015

Arlene Foster, 2015 UKIP , Diane James, 2016

, Diane James, 2016 Liberal Democrats , Jo Swinson, 2019

Jo Swinson, 2019 Labour Party , NA, NA

Almost every party. Almost.