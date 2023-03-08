Happy International Women’s Day mdi-fullscreen

Happy International Women’s Day. Every year, Guido looks back on the groundbreaking strides our leading political parties have made in female representation over the last few decades. This year is particularly special, as this is the first International Women’s Day since the UK added its third female Prime Minister to the scoreboard. It still counts.

Of course this does mean the Tories have provided all three lady PMs. Still, at least almost all the other parties have elected a female leader by now. Here are the trailblazers:

  • Conservative Party, Margaret Thatcher, 1975
  • Green Party, Jean Lambert, 1992
  • Welsh Nationalists, Leanne Wood, 2012
  • Scottish Nationalists, Nicola Sturgeon, 2014
  • Democratic Unionist Party, Arlene Foster, 2015
  • UKIP, Diane James, 2016
  • Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, 2019
  • Labour Party, NA, NA

Almost every party. Almost.
