WATCH: Braverman Sets Out Plan to Stop the Boats “Enough is Enough

Suella Braverman is in the Commons setting out her plans to tackle small boats – banning illegal migrants from claiming asylum. The Home Secretary first set out the challenges of current channel crossings and explained the urgent need for reform:

“All travelled through multiple safe countries in which they could, and should, have claimed asylum. Many came from safe countries like Albania. Almost all passed through France. The vast majority, 74% in 2021, were adult males under 40.

[…]

“In the face of today’s global migration crisis, yesterday’s laws are simply not fit for purpose. So to anyone proposing de facto open borders through unlimited safe and legal routes as the alternative, let’s be honest.”

“By some counts there are 100 million people around the world who could qualify for protection under our current laws. And let’s be clear: They are coming here. We’ve seen a 500% increase in small boat crossings in two years.”