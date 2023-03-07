As both Rishi and Sir Keir have taken a leaf from the Ed Miliband playbook and each deployed pledges of their own, Redfield & Wilton have research into the cut-through of each. They’ve again released word clouds – where the bigger the phrase, the more frequent the response – and find one message cuts through above all else…

For both leaders, “Don’t know” was the overwhelming response when prompted for the leaders’ pledges.

Voters also attribute additional pledges to each leader. For Rishi it’s “A-level maths”, levelling up, and the Northern Ireland protocol. For Starmer, voters think he’s promised to “reduce the cost of living”. It’s almost like voters couldn’t care less…