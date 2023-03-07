Last month the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported finding 84% enriched uranium in Iran’s Fordo underground plant – near enough weapons grade. Analysts had hitherto estimated that Israel had more than a year to complete preparations for an attack on Iran and any retaliation that might follow in its wake. Israeli hawks now believe their window of opportunity is reduced. The White House is reportedly concerned that Israel could pre-empt matters.

The two most senior figures in the Pentagon; the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley and the Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin are visiting Israel for talks with Israeli defence and political leaders. General Milley met his opposite number Israel’s Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi last week. Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin, is due to arrive in Israel on Thursday this week. The White House and the Pentagon allegedly fear that the new hawkish Israeli government will surprise the United States by striking Iran and dragging Washington into a military conflict in the Middle East, even as the United States and NATO allies focus most of their resources on the war in Ukraine and the intensifying conflict with China. Israel may not be in a mood to risk waiting…