Back in government and between bouts with the Defence Secretary, Johnny Mercer used a Twitter video to repeat his pledge to deliver veteran’s ID cards in 2023.

“I promise you that, we will follow through on it. We will get veteran’s ID cards rolled out this year.”

Johnny’s words weren’t enough for one punter, who responded by asking “robogen?”. According to forces.net, this is military slang asking Mercer to commit to shaving his head if he’s found to be lying…

Clearly confident in his mission, Mercer went above and beyond – pledging “eyebrows” – you don’t need an exemplary military service record to de-code what that would involve shaving. Co-conspirators can trust Guido to hold Johnny’s feet to the fire – it won’t be the first time.